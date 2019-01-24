Live
South Live: Thursday 24 January
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 24 January
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: A340 Berkshire both ways
A340 Berkshire both ways severe accident, from B3051 to The Street.
A340 Berkshire - A340 The Street in Baughurst closed and delays in both directions from the B3051 junction to The Street junction, because of an accident.
Hurst barn blaze
A large barn fire has closed several roads in Hurst.
The blaze has been brought under control but Nelson's Lane, Pound Lane and Broadcommon Road remain closed.
Patisserie Valerie branches closing
Administrators of Patisserie Holdings have named the 71 outlets that will close following the firm's collapse.
KPMG said that 902 jobs will go due to the closure of 27 Patisserie Valerie stores, 19 Druckers and 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions.
However, KPMG said it is "business as usual" at the remaining 122 outlets.
The closures include a concession in Oxford's Debenhams, and Druckers branches in Banbury and Poole.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A303 Hampshire eastbound
A303 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, at A342 Weyhill Road.
A303 Hampshire - A303 in Andover blocked and queuing traffic eastbound at Middle Wallop turn off, because of an accident.
Large barn fire near Maidenhead
Firefighters have brought a large barn fire in Hurst under control.
The barn housed wood, a forklift truck and an incinerator. No one has been injured.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford, or email us here.