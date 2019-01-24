South Live: Thursday 24 January

BBC Copyright: BBC

Administrators of Patisserie Holdings have named the 71 outlets that will close following the firm's collapse.

KPMG said that 902 jobs will go due to the closure of 27 Patisserie Valerie stores, 19 Druckers and 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions.

However, KPMG said it is "business as usual" at the remaining 122 outlets.

The closures include a concession in Oxford's Debenhams, and Druckers branches in Banbury and Poole.