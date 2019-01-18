South Live: Friday 18 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 18 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Churchill descendant rows Atlantic
The Marquis of Blandford was part of a four-man boat that completed a 3,000-mile row.Read more
Jobs boost for Farnborough Airport
Paul Clifton
Transport correspondent, BBC South Today
More than 350 jobs are being created at Farnborough airport. Last year saw a 14% increase in flights at the airport which is exclusively for business aviation.
The aircraft builder Gulfstream will create a new European base at Farnborough to maintain and overhaul planes. That will bring at least 350 jobs, on top of the 1,000 people who currently work at the airport, as well as a new hangar which will be the largest building on site.
Farnborough is licensed for 50,000 aircraft movements a year. It currently has 31,000 so there is room for growth. But the airport says as the number of flights has increased, the number of complaints by neighbours has fallen.
Pompey's MacGillivray wants Scotland call
Andrew Moon
BBC Radio Solent
Andrew Moon
BBC Radio Solent
Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray is dreaming of a Scotland call-up after a fairytale rise to prominence with Portsmouth this season.Read more
Weather: Cold and wet
A cold and frosty start today with some hazy sunshine. It will then be a cold day with cloud thickening and some rain, sleet and hill snow pushing eastwards.
It will be a breezier day too. Highs of 7C (45F)
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.