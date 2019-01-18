South Live: Friday 18 January

More than 350 jobs are being created at Farnborough airport. Last year saw a 14% increase in flights at the airport which is exclusively for business aviation.

The aircraft builder Gulfstream will create a new European base at Farnborough to maintain and overhaul planes. That will bring at least 350 jobs, on top of the 1,000 people who currently work at the airport, as well as a new hangar which will be the largest building on site.

Farnborough is licensed for 50,000 aircraft movements a year. It currently has 31,000 so there is room for growth. But the airport says as the number of flights has increased, the number of complaints by neighbours has fallen.