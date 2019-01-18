South of England

South Live: Friday 18 January

  1. Updates from Friday 18 January

  2. Jobs boost for Farnborough Airport

    Paul Clifton

    Transport correspondent, BBC South Today

    More than 350 jobs are being created at Farnborough airport. Last year saw a 14% increase in flights at the airport which is exclusively for business aviation.

    The aircraft builder Gulfstream will create a new European base at Farnborough to maintain and overhaul planes. That will bring at least 350 jobs, on top of the 1,000 people who currently work at the airport, as well as a new hangar which will be the largest building on site.

    Farnborough is licensed for 50,000 aircraft movements a year. It currently has 31,000 so there is room for growth. But the airport says as the number of flights has increased, the number of complaints by neighbours has fallen.

    Farnborough Airport
  4. Weather: Cold and wet

    A cold and frosty start today with some hazy sunshine. It will then be a cold day with cloud thickening and some rain, sleet and hill snow pushing eastwards.

    It will be a breezier day too. Highs of 7C (45F)

    Video content

    Video caption: Forecast for Friday 18 January
