Live
South Live: Tuesday 29 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 29 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: A420 Oxfordshire westbound
A420 Oxfordshire westbound severe accident, at London Street.
A420 Oxfordshire - A420 in Faringdon blocked and queuing traffic westbound at the London Street junction, because of an accident involving five vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The museum that's returning the dead
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
Can a museum justify keeping human remains that were plundered by Victorian adventurers?Read more
Tax rise 'won't mean more police officers'
The number of police officers on the beat will not rise despite a council tax increase to fund the force, the Thames Valley Police Federation has said.
Craig O'Leary, chair of the federation, told the BBC that overall cuts to the police budget were unsustainable.
This comes after the area's police and crime commissioner (PCC) approved a proposal to raise the police precept by 13.2% at the force's budget meeting last week.
PCC Anthony Stansfeld said the extra funds raised by the council tax increase would be invested in a number of "priority policing areas".
Weather outlook: Wintry showers possible
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.