South Live: Tuesday 29 January

The number of police officers on the beat will not rise despite a council tax increase to fund the force, the Thames Valley Police Federation has said.

Craig O'Leary, chair of the federation, told the BBC that overall cuts to the police budget were unsustainable.

This comes after the area's police and crime commissioner (PCC) approved a proposal to raise the police precept by 13.2% at the force's budget meeting last week.

PCC Anthony Stansfeld said the extra funds raised by the council tax increase would be invested in a number of "priority policing areas".