South Live: Snow latest
Summary
- Updates from Friday 1 February
- Heavy snow has fallen across the South
- An amber warning for snow is in place for Berkshire and Oxfordshire until 11:00 GMT
- A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across southern England
- Trains: 'Mostly normal' service on all lines
Some power cuts in the south
Southampton, Blandford Forum and Goring-on-Thames are the only areas where power cuts have been reported.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said 181 customers were affected in the Upper Shirley area of Southampton.
'Mostly normal' services on trains across the South
South Western Railway has said trains are running on the main line from Dorset to London via Winchester.
An earlier points problem between Petersfield and Guildford has been resolved, although disruption is expected until 08:00 GMT.
Great Western Railway says it is running a "mostly normal" service but there may be alterations.
And Chiltern Railways appears to be running a normal service currently
Overturned lorry partially blocking Oxfordshire road
An overturned lorry near Nettlebed, in the Chiltern Hills, is partially blocking the A4130.
BBC Oxford travel reports that the road is currently passable but is likely to be closed to assist recovery.
Amber weather warning for areas of the South.
An amber weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office as snow falls across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, parts of Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, and Surrey.
The weather forecaster said Berkshire and Oxfordshire could expect an additional 5cm of snowfall, on top of snow that fell during the evening.
Travel disruption is expected, with rail, roads and flights likely to be affected. The Met Office added that rural communities are likely to be cut off.
The amber weather warning, the second-highest, is in place until 11:00 GMT.
Bournemouth Airport closed due to snow
Bournemouth Airport has said it is closed until further notice because of the weather.
Southampton Airport has said it has no problems.
Snow falls across the South
Snow has fallen across southern England, with an amber warning still in place for snow until 11:00 GMT across Berkshire and Hampshire, and a yellow warning for snow and ice across the whole of the South.
We're here with all the latest on the weather, travel, and news of how the snow is affecting you.
