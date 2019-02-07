South Live: Thursday 7 February
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 7 February
Explosion fears at Ocado warehouse blaze
Homes are evacuated due to the "risk of toxic release or large cylinder explosion" at the warehouse.Read more
Coach and bus travel disrupted following blaze
Coach firm Pikes - which operates school runs - has said it may not be able to run its usual service as its premises are currently cordoned off by the emergency services.
Stagecoach South says its services between Andover and Tidworth are being disrupted.
Ocado workers 'will still be paid'
Daniel Adams, the national officer of trade union Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) says following discussions with Ocado, its employees will continue to be paid despite the ongoing fire.
He said: "We have been talking to the company about the situation and the impact on employees at this incredibly uncertain time since yesterday.
"Initially the message to some employees at the site appears to have included the use of holiday and unpaid leave.
"Following discussions we are pleased that the company have now decided to pay employees for the hours they were rostered to work until further notice, regardless of previous communications.
Ocado warehouse fire continues
Almost 20 Hampshire families have spend the night in bed and breakfasts and temporary accommodation after being forced from their homes by the Ocado Warehouse fire, still burning 48 hours later in Andover.
Firefighters evacuated a wider zone around the blaze amid fears of a toxic gas leak or explosion.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to BBC South Live on Thursday 7 February.
We'll be here until 18:00, keeping across the stories as they happen in Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, and the Isle of Wight.
Feel free to get in touch with the team via email.