South Live: Thursday 7 February

Daniel Adams, the national officer of trade union Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) says following discussions with Ocado, its employees will continue to be paid despite the ongoing fire.

He said: "We have been talking to the company about the situation and the impact on employees at this incredibly uncertain time since yesterday.

"Initially the message to some employees at the site appears to have included the use of holiday and unpaid leave.

"Following discussions we are pleased that the company have now decided to pay employees for the hours they were rostered to work until further notice, regardless of previous communications.