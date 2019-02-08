South of England

South Live: Friday 8 February

  1. Pupils 'go a week without clean clothes'

    Video content

    Video caption: Mobile laundry helps school wash children's uniforms

    A Bournemouth school is using a mobile laundry as parents say they cannot afford to wash uniforms.

  4. Weather: Very windy with outbreaks of rain

    BBC Weather

    A very windy day today. There will be some patchy light rain during the morning, but this will turn heavier and more persistent into the afternoon.

    Turning drier and clearer towards the end of the day.

    Highs of 11C (52F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Heavy rain and strong winds are expected throughout the day

  5. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.

