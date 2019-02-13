South of England

South Live: Wednesday 13 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M3 Surrey northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey northbound severe accident, from J4 for A331 to J3 for A322 Bagshot.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, from J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road to J12 for A4 Bath Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M4 westbound from J11, A33 (Reading) to J12, A4 (Theale), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  8. Ryde Harbour sale 'could be put on hold'

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    The sale of an Isle of Wight harbour could be put on hold.

    Ryde Harbour
    Copyright: Lewis Clarke

    Isle of Wight Council approved plans to sell Ryde Harbour last month after it said it could not spend £1.3m at a time of pressure on essential services.

    The final agreed terms of any transfer would have to be agreed by the cabinet.

    However, the decision had no formal scrutiny so members called the plans back to the chamber last night for more debate.

  12. New Burridge school plans approved despite parking row

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    A new three-form faith primary school is to be built in Hampshire after plans were given the go-ahead, despite a row over the site's parking provision.

    The single-storey school on Whiteley Lane in Burridge will serve up to 630 pupils.

    The site will also be home to a chapel, which will be used both by the school and the wider community.

    However, the site will only have 60 car parking spaces - 57 of which are allocated for staff.

    Councillors raised concern at this and the "lack of provision" for parents dropping off and picking up their children.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J3 for M271.

    M27 Hampshire - M27 exit slip road closed and queuing traffic eastbound at J3, M271 (Southampton Docks), because of a spillage on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  17. Thames Valley Police confirms new chief constable

    The current deputy chief constable of Thames Valley Police has been confirmed as the new chief constable of the force.

    John Campbell
    Copyright: Thames Valley Police

    The appointment of John Campbell was subject to the endorsement of the independent Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel, which met earlier and confirmed its support.

    Mr Campbell has been deputy chief constable since 2015.

    He first joined the police in 1988 and will replace current chief constable Francis Habgood, who is set to retire at the end of March.

  19. Chris Packham campaign tree gets Valentine's Day treatment

    Campaigners fighting to save a 100-year-old tree which is facing the axe because of fungus are inviting members of the public to show it some love on Valentine's Day.

    Umbrella Tree adorned with hearts
    Copyright: Friends of the Umbrella Tree

    Plans to remove the weeping ash in East Cowes, Isle of Wight, were revealed by highways authority Island Roads last year.

    A campaign to save it has been backed by TV wildlife presenter Chris Packham.

    Campaign group Friends of the Umbrella Tree is asking people to gather by the tree at 16:00 GMT on Thursday when it will be dressed with hearts and there will also be live music and refreshments.

