Ocado Fire
Live updates: Ocado warehouse fire

Summary

  1. Updates from Ocado fire in Andover, Hampshire
  2. Fire service sets up 500m exclusion zone
  3. Mass evacuation has been ordered with rest centre set up

  1. New pictures from Ocado fire scene

    Crews from Fareham fire station have been helping to battle the blaze today in Andover.

    They've just posted these images of the incident.

  4. 'All happening in Andover' tonight...

    Residents within the 500m exclusion zone around the Ocado fire have been told to head to a rest centre at Harrow Way Community School.

    While others have managed to find shelter with relatives...

  5. View from homes near 'scary' fire

    Chief fire officer Neil Odin said the initial small fire had taken a "dramatic turn" early on Wednesday morning and firefighters had to be withdrawn.

    Since then, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has been battling the blaze but now says there is a "risk of toxic release or large cylinder explosion".

    Twitter user Jono O'Byrne uploaded this picture taken by Benjamin Ogden of the scene in Andover this evening.

  6. What happens at Ocado warehouse run by robots?

    Footage shot in 2017 showed how Ocado's distribution warehouse's robots collected and packed groceries at its Andover site.

  9. Large exclusion zone set up around Ocado fire

    A 500m exclusion zone has been set up as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday morning.

    Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service declared the fire a "major incident" and said the evacuation was a precaution to keep people safe.

    Some homes 1.6km away from the site in Walworth Industrial Estate, Hampshire, will also be evacuated depending on the wind direction.

  10. Video: Fire sweeps through Ocado warehouse

    Here's a video from last night showing how the blaze took hold after starting on Tuesday morning.

  12. BreakingHomes evacuated due to major blaze

    An evacuation is taking place in relation to the Ocado warehouse fire in Andover.

    The rest centre will be at Harrow Way Community School.

    Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andy Bowers said: "We have a risk of a toxic release or a large cylinder explosion.

    "There is a phased evacuation of Walworth Industrial Estate taking place as a precaution and a rest centre has been set up.

    "We are working extremely closely with all of our partners to keep the public safe."

