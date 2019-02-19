South Live: Tuesday 19 February
- Updates from Tuesday 19 February
Envelope update
Severe accident: A329(M) Berkshire eastbound
A329(M) Berkshire eastbound severe accident, at M4 J10 Wokingham.
A329(M) Berkshire - A329(M) partially blocked and queuing traffic eastbound at M4 J10, Wokingham, because of an accident involving three vehicles. Congestion to The Bader Way and the B3270 through Winnersh.
Man charged with 2003 shooting murder
Daniel Higgins, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Slough 15 years ago.Read more
Floating bridge suffers 'malfunction'
The Isle of Wight chain ferry is out of service this morning after suffering a malfunction, the council has said.
A replacement launch is operating for foot passengers while vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news until 18:00 from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.