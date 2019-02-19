South of England

South Live: Tuesday 19 February

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A329(M) Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A329(M) Berkshire eastbound severe accident, at M4 J10 Wokingham.

    A329(M) Berkshire - A329(M) partially blocked and queuing traffic eastbound at M4 J10, Wokingham, because of an accident involving three vehicles. Congestion to The Bader Way and the B3270 through Winnersh.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells

    Video content

    Video caption: A mainly dry day with some sunny spells lies ahead

  4. Floating bridge suffers 'malfunction'

    The Isle of Wight chain ferry is out of service this morning after suffering a malfunction, the council has said.

    A replacement launch is operating for foot passengers while vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road.

  5. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news until 18:00 from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

