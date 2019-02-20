South Live: Wednesday 20 February

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Bracknell MP Philip Lee has admitted he was considering leaving the Conservative party amid Brexit chaos but told the BBC he has decided to "stay and fight".

The MP - who resigned from government last year over its stand on Brexit - said he had heard rumors of fellow Tories looking to defect from the party ahead of Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen resigning to join the Independent Group.

Mr Lee said while he decided to remain, he too feels "deeply uncomfortable" with the party, which he described as "drifting from beneath me".

He also warned of a "danger of some sort of UKIP-lite party developing, a Brexit party".