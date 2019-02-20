South Live: Wednesday 20 February
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 20 February
Rail travellers delayed by track problem
Tory party 'deeply uncomfortable', Bracknell MP
Bracknell MP Philip Lee has admitted he was considering leaving the Conservative party amid Brexit chaos but told the BBC he has decided to "stay and fight".
The MP - who resigned from government last year over its stand on Brexit - said he had heard rumors of fellow Tories looking to defect from the party ahead of Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen resigning to join the Independent Group.
Mr Lee said while he decided to remain, he too feels "deeply uncomfortable" with the party, which he described as "drifting from beneath me".
He also warned of a "danger of some sort of UKIP-lite party developing, a Brexit party".
Hope for library hours extension
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Communities in Reading have been given a glimmer of hope that libraries could have their hours increased.
Hours were reduced in six of Reading Borough Council's seven libraries last year, in an attempt to save the authority £211,000.
The council has offered community organisations the opportunity to present proposals for extending opening hours of their local libraries.
Priority will be given to libraries where the greatest impact could be made to support children's reading.
The ice skaters without an ice rink
The Wight Crystals have to travel by ferry to practise on ice since the local rink was closed down.
Coastguard warning after spate of rescues
Rescues of people being cut off by the tide and becoming trapped in mud on Dorset's Jurassic Coast have prompted a warning from the coastguard.
On Sunday four adults, a young girl and a dog had to be rescued by Coastguard helicopter after being cut off by the tide at Charmouth.
Then on Tuesday an RNLI lifeboat and coastguard teams were sent to a couple who became cut off by the tide in the same spot.
A few hours later, a man had to be rescued after becoming trapped in thick mud on Tuesday. The 49-year-old was found sunk into mud, trapping his legs about 20ft up a cliff near Seatown.
He was freed by firefighters and a coastguard team.
The coastguard has urged people to heed any warning signs relevant to the area and remember to always check tide times.
Jacob Holroyd drops in ahead of his BBC Introducing Showcase
Wokingham Council named Workplace of the Year
Wokingham Council has been named Workplace of the Year at the annual Get Berkshire awards.
The authority has different partnership so it can offer a wide range of activities to its staff, including lunchtime yoga and swimming sessions, as well as football games and mindfulness activities.
Cllr John Halsall, executive member for environment, leisure and libraries at WBC, said: "The wellbeing agenda is a high priority for this council, so it's encouraging to be recognised as an employer role-modelling good practices."
Bracknell Forest Council was the only other nominee shortlisted for the award.
VR paragliding 'could help train Army'
The UK's first virtual reality paragliding experience has opened in Hampshire and could used by the army.
Tornados set for flypast
Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to watch the second leg of the last official flights of the RAF Tornado.
The aircraft, which first took to the skies in 1979, will be flown over many of the country's RAF bases in a series of flypasts before leaving active service at the end of March.
The aircraft will fly over RAF Benson at 13:30 GMT and RAF Brize Norton at 14:15 GMT.
Arrest after boy shot in legs and ankles
The teenager was shot outside a home in Southampton and remains in hospital.Read more
Basingstoke hospital cancels almost 100 ops because of 'snow and busy A&E'
Almost 100 people had their operations cancelled by Basingstoke Hospital in the past two weeks.
That's compared with 67 which were stopped between October and December across all three sites run by the Hampshire Hospitals Trust.
The trust blamed cancellations on the recent snow and high numbers of attendances at A&E and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
All postponed operations will be rearranged at the earliest possible opportunity.
RAF Tornado final farewell flypast
Crowds are expected to gather to watch the last official flights of the RAF Tornado over Oxfordshire this afternoon.
The aircraft are being flown over many of the country's RAF bases in a series of flypasts before leaving active service at the end of March.
Three Tornados are expected to fly over RAF Benson at 13.30 GMT and RAF Brize Norton at 14:15.
Newspaper letters page drops 'sexist' Sir
The Henley Standard agrees to change its letters page convention after a reader labels it "offensive".Read more
Man arrested over church burglary
A 49-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at a church in Weymouth.
The arrest follows a break-in at Weymouth Baptist Church on The Esplanade overnight on 29 January.
Musical equipment and instruments, a laptop and a games console were stolen from the church, police said.
Police said he had been released pending further inquiries.
Trail festival announced for island
A Trail Festival has been announced for the Isle of Wight this summer.
The three-day event will offer trail runs, cycling events, an obstacle course, orienteering and wellness workshops.
The festival at Cheverton Farm - between Newport and Shorwell - is being held to raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
It is due to take place between 19 and 21 July.
Delay warning after crash outside hospital
Oxford funding up for poorer students
The university is increasing the amount given to students from low-income backgrounds.Read more
Teen found hanged at psychiatric unit
Henry Vickery, 17, was found dead by staff in a bathroom on 12 February, a coroner heard.Read more
Officers awarded for saving family from vicious dog
Two Thames Valley Police officers have been given an award for rescuing a family from their vicious dog.
Windsor and Maidenhead police officers PC Sammy Luckett and Sergeant Lara Fisher dealt with a large dog that was out of control and attacking a couple and their child in their home.
Sargeant Fisher, who was injured, held the dog by its collar allowing the family to escape.
PC Luckett then used used Pava spray to subdue the dog.
The pair have have won a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award and will attend a ceremony on 28 February where an overall winner will be announced.
Robinson to 'shoulder' Oxford problems
Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson says he will not make excuses for the club's on and off-field problems.Read more