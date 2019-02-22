South Live: Friday 22 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 22 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather: Dry with hazy spells of sunshine
BBC Weather
Today is likely to start rather grey in places with the risk of mist and dense patches of fog. However, most places will gradually brighten-up with some afternoon sunshine.
Highs of 13C (55F).
Fog causing travel disruption
Fog is causing disruption on cross-Solent ferries this morning
Hovertravel tell us services are currently delayed by 30 minutes and Red Funnel by 10 minutes.
Cow Lane to close for 'final bit of work'
Cow Lane in Reading is closing on Friday night for the whole weekend.
The closure is for the final bit of work to allow two-way traffic to flow under the railway line.
The Network Rail project has been delayed multiple times since work first started on the bottleneck tunnel eight years ago.
The route will open again at 10:00 GMT on Monday.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.