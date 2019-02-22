South of England

South Live: Friday 22 February

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 22 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Dry with hazy spells of sunshine

    BBC Weather

    Today is likely to start rather grey in places with the risk of mist and dense patches of fog. However, most places will gradually brighten-up with some afternoon sunshine.

    Highs of 13C (55F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for 22 February 2019

  2. Fog causing travel disruption

    Fog is causing disruption on cross-Solent ferries this morning

    Hovertravel tell us services are currently delayed by 30 minutes and Red Funnel by 10 minutes.

  3. Cow Lane to close for 'final bit of work'

    Cow Lane in Reading is closing on Friday night for the whole weekend.

    The closure is for the final bit of work to allow two-way traffic to flow under the railway line.

    The Network Rail project has been delayed multiple times since work first started on the bottleneck tunnel eight years ago.

    The route will open again at 10:00 GMT on Monday.

    Cow Lane
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The old barrel-shaped tunnel was only wide enough for one vehicle at a time
