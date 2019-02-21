South Live: Thursday 21 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 20 February
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J4 for M3 and J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound between J4 M3 and J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. In the roadworks area.
Police appeal after potential attempted child abduction in Reading
Police are trying to find the victim of a potential attempted child abduction in Reading.
A witness said a girl, about 10 years old, was approached by a man on a bicycle who and grabbed her arm at about 13:00 GMT on Southampton Street.
After asking the girl to come with him she freed herself, and the man cycled away on his silver and black bike.
The man is described as white, in his 40s, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, and he spoke with an accent which could have been Eastern European.
Detective Constable Conor Hatton said: "Our priorities are to find out who the girl is, and of course who the man is.
"It is possible that they know each other and there is an innocent explanation to what the witness saw."
The girl is said to have been wearing leggings and a green parka jacket with a fluffy hood.
Today's weather: Mild and settled
There's quite a lot of cloud hanging around this morning, but we should see some sunny spells breaking through during the day.
Temperatures will be between 11C and 14C across the South.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.