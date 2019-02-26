South Live: Tuesday 26 February

Aurigny has announced new routes to and from Guernsey, including the return of a Jersey service that was cancelled in 2016.

From May, the States-owned airline will be offering twice daily flights to Jersey and also direct flights to Southampton.

Aurigny said that the introduction of these new routes would offer customers "greater choice, reliability and an added inter-island business connection".

The services have been announced as part of the expansion of the operator's route portfolio.

Full schedules will be available for booking from 1 March.