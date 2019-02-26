South of England

South Live: Tuesday 26 February

  1. Updates from Tuesday 26 February

  1. New Aurigny routes from Guernsey to Jersey and Southampton

    Miranda Griffin

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Aurigny has announced new routes to and from Guernsey, including the return of a Jersey service that was cancelled in 2016.

    From May, the States-owned airline will be offering twice daily flights to Jersey and also direct flights to Southampton.

    Aurigny said that the introduction of these new routes would offer customers "greater choice, reliability and an added inter-island business connection".

    The services have been announced as part of the expansion of the operator's route portfolio.

    Full schedules will be available for booking from 1 March.

    Aurigny ATR aircraft
    Copyright: Aurigny

  4. Child supplements 'mislead parents' over vitamin D

    Few children's multivitamins give the recommended daily vitamin D dose, a study suggests.

    Researchers from the universities of Oxford and Southampton looked at 64 multivitamins and found between 25% and 36% provided the correct dose of 400 IU.

    The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said the research was "highly concerning" and products were "misleading parents".

    They recommend checking the dosage on the labelling of supplements.

    Vitamin D is important to prevent rickets in children, which affects bone growth and can lead to deformities.

    Child taking vitamin
    Copyright: Getty
