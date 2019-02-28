South Live: Thursday 28 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 28 February
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Dozens of firefighters tackle thatch fire
The fire took seven hours to put out and led to the closure of the main route through the village.Read more
Cranborne thatch roof fire put out by 75 firefighters
Today's weather: Feeling cooler with some showers
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Envelope update
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J8 for J9 A404.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M4 westbound at J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of an accident involving six vehicles.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, after J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M27 eastbound after J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.