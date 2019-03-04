South Live: Monday 4 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Historical landmark collapses in storm
The Grade ll-listed Town Beam in Poole, Dorset, toppled over during Saturday night's storm.
The medieval wool scales on Poole Quay collapsed close to an apparently unconcerned passer-by, in a moment caught on CCTV.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down vehicle.
Sailors rescued during storm
Three men have been rescued after they were thrown into the sea from a dinghy off Studland Bay, Dorset, during yesterday afternoon's storm.
The three dinghy sailors had managed to climb into a yacht by the time the RNLI lifeboat arrived.
They were cold but uninjured, coastguards said.
Travel: M3 delays easing
Traffic delays are easing on the M3 northbound in Hampshire, after an earlier car fire which closed the motorway near junction 6 (Basingstoke).
Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers
After a dry start, heavy showers will push in from the west today with some brightness in between.
Tonight will be cold but frost-free.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll bring you news, travel, weather and other updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.