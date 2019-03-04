South of England

South Live: Monday 4 March

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 4 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Historical landmark collapses in storm

    The Grade ll-listed Town Beam in Poole, Dorset, toppled over during Saturday night's storm.

    The medieval wool scales on Poole Quay collapsed close to an apparently unconcerned passer-by, in a moment caught on CCTV.

    View more on twitter

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J8 for A3024 Bursledon.

    M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Sailors rescued during storm

    Three men have been rescued after they were thrown into the sea from a dinghy off Studland Bay, Dorset, during yesterday afternoon's storm.

    The three dinghy sailors had managed to climb into a yacht by the time the RNLI lifeboat arrived.

    They were cold but uninjured, coastguards said.

  4. Travel: M3 delays easing

    Traffic delays are easing on the M3 northbound in Hampshire, after an earlier car fire which closed the motorway near junction 6 (Basingstoke).

    View more on twitter

  5. Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

    Video content

    Video caption: Bee Tucker has Monday's forecast for the south of England.

    After a dry start, heavy showers will push in from the west today with some brightness in between.

    Tonight will be cold but frost-free.

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC South Live.

    We'll bring you news, travel, weather and other updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.

Back to top