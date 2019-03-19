South Live: Tuesday 19 March
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 19 March
Swindon midfielder Taylor to retire
Swindon Town midfielder Matt Taylor is to retire at the end of the season after more than 650 career league appearances.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, between J15 for M4 and J16 for M40.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J15 M4 and J16 M40, because of an accident.
Two charged with man's 2014 murder
Lynda and Wayne Rickard also face allegations of fraud after the death of a man five years ago.Read more
Newborn baby found in hospital toilets
The boy was found in Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital, prompting an appeal to find the mother.Read more
Ocado sales hit by warehouse fire
The firm had more orders per week, but their average size was slightly lower.Read more
Good moring
Welcome to BBC South Live for Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, weather and sport from across the region until 18:00 GMT.