South of England

South Live: Wednesday 20 March

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 20 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Dry and mild day ahead

    Video content

    Video caption: A dry and mild day lies ahead with highs of 15C

  2. Lorry and car crash causes M27 delays

    One lane of the M27 has been closed near junction 7 for Hedge End after a lorry and car crashed.

    Delays of about 30 minutes are being reported.

    View more on twitter

  3. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news for Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.

Back to top