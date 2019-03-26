South of England

South Live: Tuesday 26 March

  3. Police investigate £600 toothbrush thefts

    Two toothbrushes worth a combined value of £600 have been stolen from a Boots in Dorset.

    Police released CCTV images following the theft at the store in Castlepoint on 27 February.

    PS Carmel Ryan said the suspect had a "distinctive haircut" and urged members of the public to come forward if they had information.

    CCTV image of suspect
    Copyright: DorsetPolice

  4. Winchester MP quits post to vote against government

    Peter Henley

    Political editor, South of England

    Winchester MP Steve Brine resigned his job as a health minister after he defied the prime minister to vote for backbench MPs to take control of Wednesday’s voting on Brexit.

    Mr Brine supported Remain in the referendum, but up until now has backed Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal deal with the European Union.

    Steve Brine
    Copyright: UK Parliament
    Image caption: Steve Brine is the MP for Winchester

    Before quitting last night, he had been Minister for Public Health for nearly two years. Before that he was a government whip.

    Two other ministers voted for the amendment proposed by Dorset West MP Oliver Letwin, which will see the House of Commons vote on Wednesday to see what support there is for new options on Brexit.

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 Bath Road and J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down car.

    Severe disruption: A31 Dorset eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A31 Dorset eastbound severe disruption, from Cracklewood Close to A338.

    A31 Dorset - Very slow traffic on A31 Ringwood Road eastbound in Ferndown from the Cracklewood Close junction to Ashley Heath Roundabout, because of earlier police incident. All lanes have been re-opened.

  9. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing all the latest news and travel until 18:00 GMT.

