South Live: Tuesday 2 April
- Updates from Tuesday 2 April
Birds 'trapped in hedges' due to netting
Local Democracy Reporting Service
More birds have been found trapped in hedges in Theale which have been covered in netting.
The netting was placed over hedgerows in Englefield Road, near the site of the new primary school in Theale.
Its design is said to have allowed birds to enter the hedges through the netting and then become trapped.
A video filmed by a resident showing a bird trapped inside the netting has been viewed more than 48,000 times on Twitter.
West Berkshire Council announced it will remove the netting "over the next 24 hours", because some of the netting was removed anonymously.
Arrest following stabbing in Wokingham
Police have made an arrest following the stabbing of a man in Wokingham.
Thames Valley Police said the incident happened in Station Road at about 21:50 BST on Monday.
The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, the force added.
