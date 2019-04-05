South of England

South Live: Friday 5 April

  1. Police renew appeal for missing Oxford woman

    Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing woman from Oxford.

    Maja O'Brien, 78, is thought to have left her home in Wytham Street, Oxford, to meet an acquaintance to get her flute cleaned, between about 05:00 and 09:00 GMT on 28 March.

    A 45-year-old man in possession of a flute was arrested on Monday, but has since been released.

  2. Prince Harry and Meghan move to Frogmore Cottage

    Prince Harry and Meghan have moved into their new home in Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child.

    It was announced last year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving Kensington Palace.

    Their new home - Frogmore Cottage - sits in the grounds of Frogmore House, where they held their wedding reception in May 2018.

    Extensive renovations were carried out at the property in preparation for the move.

    Prince Harry and Meghan
    Copyright: Reuters

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you the latest news and travel across the region until 18:00 BST.

