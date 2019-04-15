South Live: Monday 15 April
One dead and 22 hurt in bus crash
A woman has died and 22 people have been injured in a crash involving a double-decker bus and two cars.
Fire crews helped to free the bus driver and three people from one of the cars after the crash on the A3054 near Newport, Isle of Wight.
Four of the casualties were airlifted to hospital after the collision, at 12:45 BST on Sunday.
St Mary's Hospital in Newport declared a major incident and called in extra staff to deal with the casualties.
Weather: Breezy but dry and bright
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
