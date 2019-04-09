South Live: Tuesday 9 April
- Updates from Tuesday 9 April
Oxfordshire MP locked in Brexit escape room
Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran was one of three MPs to take part in a Brexit-style escape room task.
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme set the pro-Europe Liberal Democrat MP, pro-Brexit Tory MP Andrew Bridgen and Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi, the task of putting aside their differences to answer Brexit-themed puzzles and questions.
Hybrid battery system to 'heat 300 homes'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A hybrid battery system will be trialed in Oxford to boost the city’s electric vehicle charging capacity and heat up to 300 homes.
The £41m project, backed by Oxford City Council, will see a large battery connected to an electric substation in Cowley.
The station will store and then feed electricity into the city’s grid to provide ground-source heating to about 300 homes.
Spare power will also be used to power an electric vehicle "superhub", which will feature 20 charging points.
It is believed the points could charge an electric car between 10 and 30 minutes.
More than £1,800 ink cartridges stolen from shop
More than £1,800 worth of ink cartridges were stolen from a Sainsbury's store in Newbury, police have said.
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV footage on Monday of a boy they would like to speak to in connection of the theft in Hectors Way, on 7 March.
Officers said the theft took place at about 11:40 GMT and added the thief "made no attempt to pay".
PC Louise Eaton said she believed the person in the CCTV footage may have "vital information" to assist the investigation.
