South Live: Tuesday 9 April

A hybrid battery system will be trialed in Oxford to boost the city’s electric vehicle charging capacity and heat up to 300 homes.

The £41m project, backed by Oxford City Council, will see a large battery connected to an electric substation in Cowley.

The station will store and then feed electricity into the city’s grid to provide ground-source heating to about 300 homes.

Spare power will also be used to power an electric vehicle "superhub", which will feature 20 charging points.

It is believed the points could charge an electric car between 10 and 30 minutes.