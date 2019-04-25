South Live: Thursday 25 April

BBC Copyright: BBC

Isle of Wight residents have been warned to be wary of brown-tail moth caterpillars, which have been spotted in Ventnor.

The island's council said people should avoid handling them, because their hairs can break off as barbs, causing skin irritation and breathing difficulties.

Lee Matthews, recreation and public spaces manager, said: "They can cause skin and eye irritation, especially in children."

He added: "We are working closely with Ventnor Town Council and local businesses to manage this year’s influx but if you are unlucky enough to have handled the caterpillars, you may experience a rash together with irritation similar to a severe nettle rash."