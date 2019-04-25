South Live: Thursday 25 April
Dead crows hung from TV presenter's gate
Naturalist Chris Packham posted a photo of the crows on social media, saying opponents are "lashing out".
Caterpillar warning on Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight residents have been warned to be wary of brown-tail moth caterpillars, which have been spotted in Ventnor.
The island's council said people should avoid handling them, because their hairs can break off as barbs, causing skin irritation and breathing difficulties.
Lee Matthews, recreation and public spaces manager, said: "They can cause skin and eye irritation, especially in children."
He added: "We are working closely with Ventnor Town Council and local businesses to manage this year’s influx but if you are unlucky enough to have handled the caterpillars, you may experience a rash together with irritation similar to a severe nettle rash."
Toddler death lorry driver cleared
Dean Phoenix was found not guilty of causing the death of a three-year-old boy by dangerous driving.
Thompson backs Pompey promotion chances
Portsmouth's Nathan Thompson says missing out on automatic promotion from League One would be "a crying shame".
Woman sexually assaulted in Oxford
A 46-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Barton.
The victim was standing at the stop in Barton Village Road on 19 April between 21:00 and 21:45 BST when a man approached her inappropriately.
The offender is a man in his early 20s and is about 5ft 6ins tall. He is slim and was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.
Woman, 80, has £1,000 stolen by fake gardener
An 80-year-old woman had £1,000 stolen by a man pretending to be a doorstep trader, Hampshire Constabulary said.
She called a number on a flyer she had received for "Tree and Garden Services", because she wanted to have her patio re-laid.
A man came to her house in Andover on 12 April and, when she went to make him a cup of tea, he left with the cash she had withdrawn.
Insp Chris Taylor said: "This is a terrible crime taking advantage of the trust of a vulnerable lady."
The force is offering advice on doorstep sellers on its website.
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe disruption, from J16 for M40 J1A to J17 for A412 Denham Way.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Queuing traffic on M25 clockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
India batsman Rahane to join Hampshire
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane will join Hampshire as their overseas player from the middle of May until early July.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport to J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound from J5, A335 (Southampton Airport) to J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Two men killed when car hits tree
The men, aged in their 20s, were in a Ford Fiesta which hit a tree on the B3404 near Winchester.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Who were the Air Transport Auxiliary?
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Bagshot and J4 for A331.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Bagshot) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J13 for A34 Chieveley to J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked on M4 westbound from J13, A34 (Chieveley) to J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Woman afraid after decision to free children's murderer
A Hampshire woman says she fears seeing the man who murdered her three children, after he was cleared for release from prison.
David McGreavy killed Elsie Urry's children, Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha at their Worcester home in 1973.
He would be subject to exclusion zones, including where Ms Urry lives in Hampshire, but she said she could bump into him elsewhere.
McGreavy, who was dubbed the "Monster of Worcester", was 21 at the time of the murders and was the family's lodger.
Barnsley dominate L1 team of season
Second-placed Barnsley have five players in the League One Professional Footballers' Association's team of 2018-19.Read more
Flights cancelled over Brexit uncertainty
FlyLolo says 2,000 passengers are affected as an aircraft owner pulls out of its route to Greece.
Island's new £10m freight ferry named
The 74m-long Red Kestrel will operate between Southampton and the Isle of Wight
Surplus £440k from garden waste
A council is set to make more than £440,000 in extra money from garden waste collection charges, figures show.