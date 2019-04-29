South of England
South Live: Monday 29 April

  1. Travel: Crash closes A35 in east Devon

    The A35 has been closed by a serious crash at Kilmington in Devon, a few miles from the Dorset border.

    The road is likely to remain blocked until this afternoon.

  2. Gold bracelet 'find of a lifetime' for detectorist

    A Cornwall metal detectorist got the "find of a lifetime" when he unearthed a gold bracelet on a dig.

    Ian Tucker, from St Agnes, found the bracelet in a field near Dorchester, Dorset, on Sunday.

    He was among several from Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Detectorists who had been scouring the area.

    Pete Penfold from the group said: "I've never seen anything like it, it's something quite special finding so much because we had never searched that area before."

    The bracelet, along with several other gold finds, will now be assessed as treasure by officials and Ian and the landowner could be in line for a handsome payout.

    "It's a big heavy lump, about three ounces of gold (85 grammes) so it's a lot of money's worth," said Pete from Helston.

  4. Weather: Mainly dry, sunny spells

    Monday will be largely fine and dry, with a chance of a few showers in Dorset.

    Tuesday should be the warmest day of the week with temperatures possibly up to 19C.

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to Monday's South Live.

    We'll be bringing you breaking news and updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.

