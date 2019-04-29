South Live: Monday 29 April

A Cornwall metal detectorist got the "find of a lifetime" when he unearthed a gold bracelet on a dig.

Pete Penfold Copyright: Pete Penfold

Ian Tucker, from St Agnes, found the bracelet in a field near Dorchester, Dorset, on Sunday.

He was among several from Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Detectorists who had been scouring the area.

Pete Penfold from the group said: "I've never seen anything like it, it's something quite special finding so much because we had never searched that area before."

The bracelet, along with several other gold finds, will now be assessed as treasure by officials and Ian and the landowner could be in line for a handsome payout.

"It's a big heavy lump, about three ounces of gold (85 grammes) so it's a lot of money's worth," said Pete from Helston.