South Live: Monday 29 April
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Updates from Monday 29 April
Travel: Crash closes A35 in east Devon
The A35 has been closed by a serious crash at Kilmington in Devon, a few miles from the Dorset border.
The road is likely to remain blocked until this afternoon.
Gold bracelet 'find of a lifetime' for detectorist
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornwall metal detectorist got the "find of a lifetime" when he unearthed a gold bracelet on a dig.
Ian Tucker, from St Agnes, found the bracelet in a field near Dorchester, Dorset, on Sunday.
He was among several from Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Detectorists who had been scouring the area.
Pete Penfold from the group said: "I've never seen anything like it, it's something quite special finding so much because we had never searched that area before."
The bracelet, along with several other gold finds, will now be assessed as treasure by officials and Ian and the landowner could be in line for a handsome payout.
"It's a big heavy lump, about three ounces of gold (85 grammes) so it's a lot of money's worth," said Pete from Helston.
Travel: Long traffic queue on A4095 near Witney
Weather: Mainly dry, sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Monday will be largely fine and dry, with a chance of a few showers in Dorset.
Tuesday should be the warmest day of the week with temperatures possibly up to 19C.
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's South Live.
We'll be bringing you breaking news and updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.