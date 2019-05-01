South Live: Oxford celebrates May Morning
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 1 May
- Oxford celebrates May Morning in centuries-old event
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Thousands in Oxford for May morning celebrations
Thousands of people have turned out for the celebration.
Oxford City Council says about 13,500 people have attended this morning.
After choristers sang from the Great Tower of the college bells rang out across the city for about 20 minutes.
Have another listen
Sticking to tradition, the Magdalen College Choir also sang the Hymnus Eucharisticus from the top of the Great Tower, Magdalen College as the sun rose.
And May Morning is what exactly?
The choir has sung
A new and rather updated choice this year - Over the Rainbow. Sung at the top of Magdalen College Tower by its choristers.
Bootiful!
What is Oxford's May Morning?
BreakingMay Morning: Oxford's age-old tradition
Alex Regan
BBC News
Alex Regan
BBC News
Why do 25,000 people take to the streets of Oxford before sunrise on 1 May?Read more
Happy May Morning
Welcome to May.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport and weather updates across the South until 18:00 as we kick off singing in the spring in Oxford's centuries-old May Morning tradition.