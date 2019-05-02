South Live: Thursday 2 May

EPA Copyright: EPA

Voters will head to the polls later for council and mayoral elections across England and Northern Ireland.

Elections are being held for 248 English councils, six mayors and all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

Polling stations for the vote - spanning metropolitan and district councils and unitary authorities - open at 07:00 BST and close at 22:00 BST.

Is there a council election in your area on 2 May 2019? Click here and scroll down to find out.