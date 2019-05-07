South Live: Tuesday 7 May

Google Copyright: Google

Police are searching for a group of balaclava-clad robbers who held up a pub at knife-point in Southampton.

The raid of the Walnut Tree Farm pub in Adanac Drive, Nursling, happened shortly after 23:50 BST on Sunday.

The suspects, of which there were at least four, threatened staff before escaping with cash from a safe.

A force spokesman said: “No-one was injured during the incident but the members of staff involved were understandably shocked and extremely distressed."