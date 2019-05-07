Live
South Live: Tuesday 7 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 7 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Benali completes five Ironmans in a week
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport
Former Southampton footballer Francis Benali reflects after completing five Ironmans in a week.Read more
Balaclava-clad robbers target pub
Police are searching for a group of balaclava-clad robbers who held up a pub at knife-point in Southampton.
The raid of the Walnut Tree Farm pub in Adanac Drive, Nursling, happened shortly after 23:50 BST on Sunday.
The suspects, of which there were at least four, threatened staff before escaping with cash from a safe.
A force spokesman said: “No-one was injured during the incident but the members of staff involved were understandably shocked and extremely distressed."
Weather: A mostly dry day ahead
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news for Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.