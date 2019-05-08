South of England
South Live: Wednesday 8 May

  1. Updates from Wednesday 8 May

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road to J10 for A329.

    M4 Berkshire - Lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J11, A33 (Reading) to J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a multi-vehicle accident.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A37 Dorset both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A37 Dorset both ways severe accident, from Lakegate Lane to Hoopers Lane.

    A37 Dorset - A37 Dorchester Road in Closworth closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Lakegate Lane junction to the Hoopers Lane junction, because of an accident.

  6. Weather: Rain clearing to leave sunny spells and heavy showers

    BBC Weather

    Early cloud and rain at first will clear away towards the north east during this morning.

    Some sunshine will then develop but with a scattering of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs of 14C.

  7. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you the latest news for Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.

