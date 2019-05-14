Live
South Live: Tuesday 14 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 14 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Two injured in Southampton flat fire
Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a first-floor flat in Southampton.
A man and a woman in their 60s were treated for minor injuries at Southampton General Hospital following two explosions at the property in Lincoln Court on Monday evening.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four pumps and an aerial appliance when they were called to reports of an explosion at 19:29 BST.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound at J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tueday's weather forecast: Chilly start but dry and bright day
Today there will be some chance of clouds but generally clear skies.
Temperatures will range from low single figures to highs of 20°C.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.