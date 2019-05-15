South Live: Wednesday 15 May
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 15 May
Staff shortages force hospital ward closure
A community hospital ward in Oxford is to temporarily close because it does not have enough nurses.
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said City Community Hospital Ward - a 12-bed unit at the Fulbrook Centre at the Churchill Hospital site - would close at the end of the month.
It said the move was for "patient safety" because there were insufficient registered nursing staff to ensure safe staffing of the unit.
Road closure extended as 'unstable ground' halts road works
Unstable ground has halted a scheme to resurface a road on the Isle of Wight.
Fitzroy Street in Sandown was due to be closed for 10 weeks from 8 April but the work has been delayed.
An Island Roads spokesman said: "We are exploring a solution and hope to restart work as soon as this approach is finalised."
Girl, 16, punched unconscious by man
A man punched a teenage girl in the face twice, knocking her out and leaving her with a deep cut, police have said.
The 16-year-old needed hospital treatment after she was involved in an altercation in New Inn Hall Street, Oxford, at about 17:30 on Sunday.
Police are appealing for information about the incident involving a white man in his 50s with dark brown hair and of large build, wearing a maroon polo shirt and light-coloured jacket.
Respite cuts prompt 'largest' complaint
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A group complaint to Southampton City Council over respite care cuts is the largest received by the authority in 20 years, a meeting has heard.
Southampton City Council has already said it would compensate carers for "avoidable distress" caused by the closure of Kentish Road Respite Centre.
But at a special meeting on Tuesday, campaigners demanded answers about how the decision to close the centre was taken.
The extraordinary governance meeting at the civic centre on Tuesday follows an investigation by a local government ombudsman which found families' needs had not been properly assessed.
The council said an independent review of its adult care system was under way, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Sea foam 'natural occurrence'
Suspected pollution reported in the sea off the Isle of Wight is thought to be the result of a natural occurrence.
Earlier, coastguards said they were investigating reports of foam washing ashore between Cowes and Wooton.
But after closer inspection, a spokeswoman said: "All the evidence is pointing towards the foam being a natural occurrence."
Hill road to close for 11 days
A section of the B3081 near Shaftesbury, known as Zig Zag Hill, will close for repairs for 11 days from Monday.
The condition of the road has deteriorated on the sharp bends, Dorset Council said.
The nearby minor road through Melbury Abbas will also be closed, to encourage traffic to use the official diversion route along the A350.
Three seriously injured in two-car crash
Three people have been seriously injured in a crash in Hampshire.
A black Honda Civic and a blue BMW 5-series collided on the A32 at West Meon shortly after 20:30 on Tuesday.
The male drivers, aged 47 and 61, and a 52-year-old female passenger in the Honda were taken to Southampton General Hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses.
'Quiet' centre opens in memory of brothers
Fire destroys part of common
A fire has destroyed part of a common at Bramshott, Hampshire.
A 50m x 50m area of gorse and shrubs was burnt in a fire which started at about 11:30 BST, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Three fire crews spent more than an hour bringing the blaze under control.
The Jeremy Kyle Show axed by ITV
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J4 for A331.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 northbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J4 for A331.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, at J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road to J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - M4 partially blocked and queuing traffic eastbound from J11, A33 (Reading) to J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Rail line reopened in Dorset
Rail services have resumed between Bournemouth and Weymouth after a person died at Parkstone station.
Police were called at about midday to a report of a person on the tracks.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
South Western Railway said disruption was expected until 18:00 BST.
Residents warned of 'noxious smoke'
Residents on Portland, Dorset, have been advised to keep doors and windows closed because of "noxious smoke" from a fire in a shipping container at commercial premises.
Three fire crews were called to Wide Street at 13:00 BST.
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound
M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, from J1A for M25 J16 to J2 for A355.
M40 Buckinghamshire - Slow traffic on M40 northbound from J1a M25 J16 to J2, A355 (Beaconsfield), because of an accident earlier on and earlier recovery work. All lanes have been re-opened.
Two held after child attacked by dog
CCTV image released after 'serious' assault
Police have released a CCTV image of two suspects after a man suffered internal bleeding, a fractured skull and a broken jaw and eye socket in an assault.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was involved in a "minor altercation" at the Tap and Railway pub in West Moors, Dorset, on Saturday 2 February, police said.
He was attacked in Station Road after leaving the pub at about 23:15.
Police said efforts to identify the two suspects had been unsuccessful.