South Live: Thursday 16 May
Journalist died during 'vision quest'
Florence Waters succumbed to hypothermia after going outside to meditate, a coroner says.Read more
MOD explosives team called to Berkshire village
The MOD has told us it has sent an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team to Sheerlands Road, near Arborfield.
The disposal team was sent just before 13:30 BST.
'Queen's bones' found in cathedral chests
Six chests are thought to hold the remains of some of the early royal families of Wessex and England.Read more
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of a broken down vehicle.
Ferry failures blamed on 'assembly errors'
Two Wightlink ferries broke down due to faults involving an engine firm, a report finds.Read more
New council leader elected
The new leader for Vale of White Horse Council has been elected at its annual meeting today.
Emily Smith has represented Botley ward for four years and was previously the opposition group leader.
It comes after the Lib Dems took control of the council from the Conservatives in the recent local elections.
They overturned a 20-seat Tory majority to turn the Oxfordshire council orange for the first time since 2007.
The Lib Dems also became the largest party on neighbouring South Oxfordshire District Council, where the Conservatives previously had an 18-seat majority.
Dad's 'driver error' killed daughter, 4
Darcy-May Elm was described as a "fun ray of sunshine" by her family.Read more
Abbott burst leaves Bears in trouble
Hampshire fast bowler Kyle Abbott takes 4-43 - including a burst of three in 13 balls - to reduce Warwickshire to 184-7.Read more
Prince Harry paid damages over photos of home
Splash news agency used a helicopter to take pictures of living areas and directly into a bedroom.Read more
Sub-postmasters wanting to quit 'in limbo'
BBC Spotlight
Sub-postmasters in the South West say they are in limbo as they wait for new operators to take on post offices in their communities.
Steve Pile said he had been waiting seven years for a new operator to be found in Charmouth in Dorset. He is retiring on Friday without anyone taking over.
In Trewoon in Cornwall, Sally Bourton said she could not afford to leave until another post office was established at another shop in the village.
This is despite the Trewoon branch earmarked for what Post Office Ltd calls its transformation programme in 2012, meaning it could be moved into another shop or taken over by another business.
Post Office Ltd describes such closures as temporary and its planned changes would lead to a sustainable network across the country.
Sussex's 'unable to live at Oxfordshire home'
The High Court heard how the agency took pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oxfordshire home "of and into the living area and dining area of the home and directly into the bedroom".
The duke's lawyers told Mr Justice Warby that the pictures, which were "published by the Times newspaper and elsewhere online", had "very seriously undermined the safety and security of the duke and the home".
Gerrard Tyrrell, reading a statement in open court on the duke's behalf, said Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex had chosen the home in Oxfordshire because of "the high level of privacy it afforded", but now felt "they are no longer able to live at the property".
BreakingPrince Harry accepts damages
Prince Harry has accepted an apology and damages after a news agency took photos of his Oxfordshire home.
Harry's lawyers told the High Court that the photographs showing the inside of the duke's private home in Great Tew, taken by Splash News and Picture Agency, had "very seriously undermined the safety and security of the duke".
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said Harry "acknowledges and welcomes the formal apology from Splash News and Picture Agency".
In a statement, Splash said: "Splash has always recognised that this situation represents an error of judgement and we have taken steps to ensure it will not be repeated. We apologise to the Duke and Duchess for the distress we have caused."
Bournemouth road closure
Football club 'bomb' threat suspect held
Threats to shoot and bomb Portsmouth FC fans during a League One play-off were posted on Twitter.Read more
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, from J6 for B4009 to J7 for A329.
M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M40 northbound from J6, B4009 (Watlington) to J7, A329 (Thame), because of an accident.
EU elections - facts and figures
Four out of 10 current UK MEPs are not contesting the European Parliament elections.
That means at least 30 of those elected from 23-26 May might either never take their seats or serve only a few months if the UK leaves the European Union by the end of October.
Have a look at this guide giving you some facts and figures about the choice voters have about who represents them in Brussels and Strasbourg.
Hospital fire inquest to start next year
Sarah-Jane Williams died after a fire broke out in her bedroom at Prospect Park Hospital in December 2015.Read more
Portsmouth security after social media threats
Portsmouth will carry out enhanced security checks at Thursday's game with Sunderland after a social media user threatened to shoot and bomb supporters attending the game.
Police are investigating the matter ahead of the sold-out Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg at Fratton Park.
Portsmouth said they were aware of the posts and working with Hampshire Constabulary.
The Twitter account has since been suspended.
"The club would like to reassure fans that there will be enhanced security checks in place for Thursday's play-off match against Sunderland at Fratton Park," read a Portsmouth statement.
"Due to these checks, all supporters with tickets are advised to arrive in plenty of time to make sure they are inside the stadium for the start of the game."
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - M4 entry slip road partially blocked westbound at J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Singing 'makes him feel more alive'
Sam Pittick amazed the audience when he sang for Soundabout inclusive choir for the first time.