Live
South Live: Friday 31 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 31 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather: Cloudy start with sunshine later
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Royal Ascot to be disrupted by rail strike
Racegoers at Royal Ascot this year will face disruption on train services to Ascot station.
RMT Union members who work on South Western Railway are set to stage a walkout.
The industrial action is planned to run from Tuesday 18 June until Saturday 22 June.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC South Live for Friday.
A good weekend of weather ahead, but for today we'll bring you the latest news, sport and travel.
Here until 18:00.