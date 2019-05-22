South Live: Wednesday 22 May

BBC Copyright: BBC

A Liberal Democrat has been elected to lead a newly-created council, which was formed when three Conservative-controlled authorities merged.

No single party won overall control of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council in May's local elections.

The Tories won 36 of the authority's 76 seats, becoming the largest party.

However an alliance of Lib Dem, Labour, Green and Independent councillors voted together to install Vikki Slade as the authority's first-ever leader.

