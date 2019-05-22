Live
South Live: Wednesday 22 May
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 22 May
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Murder arrest as man in his 70s dies
Dorset Police say the man arrested and the dead man were known to each other.Read more
Severe accident: A3(M) Hampshire southbound
A3(M) Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J3 for B2150 Hulbert Road.
A3(M) Hampshire - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on A3(M) southbound at J3, B2150 (Waterlooville), because of an accident.
Lib Dem leader elected to new council
A Liberal Democrat has been elected to lead a newly-created council, which was formed when three Conservative-controlled authorities merged.
No single party won overall control of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council in May's local elections.
The Tories won 36 of the authority's 76 seats, becoming the largest party.
However an alliance of Lib Dem, Labour, Green and Independent councillors voted together to install Vikki Slade as the authority's first-ever leader.
Weather: Mostly sunny and warm
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J12 for A4 Bath Road to J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from J12, A4 (Theale) to J11, A33 (Reading), because of an accident.
Good morning
Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 22 May.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region until 18:00.