South of England
Live

South Live: Tuesday 4 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 4 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Arrests after van set alight in Reading

    Four men have been arrested after a van was set on fire in Reading.

    Thames Valley Police said the men, aged 28, 47, 36 and 44 had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

    They remain in police custody.

    Officers said the van was set alight in Mill Road, Burghfield on Monday morning.

    Mill Road
    Copyright: Google

  2. Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you the latest news and travel from across the region until 18:00 BST.

    Have a great day.

Back to top