South Live: Tuesday 4 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Arrests after van set alight in Reading
Four men have been arrested after a van was set on fire in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said the men, aged 28, 47, 36 and 44 had been arrested on suspicion of arson.
They remain in police custody.
Officers said the van was set alight in Mill Road, Burghfield on Monday morning.
