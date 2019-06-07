Live
South Live: Friday 7 June
- Updates from Friday 7 June
NHS trust told to urgently improve safety
Inspectors raised concerns over privacy and health and safety at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.Read more
Last cattle market plans submitted
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans have been submitted to build a supermarket on the site of Dorset's last cattle market.
Shaftesbury Cattle Market had been the centre of a legal challenge by campaigners before it closed for the final time in January.
German chain Lidl, which bought the site from North Dorset District Council for £1.9m, has submitted plans for a store, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It says it will create up to 40 full-time and part-time jobs.
Weather: A wet day
A very wet start with persistent rain across the area.
Through the afternoon, some sunny spells will develop, but also a good scattering of heavy showers, some of which will turn thundery.
Heavy and locally thundery showers at first this evening.
Thereafter, the heaviest showers will clear to the northeast, leaving an increasingly windy and cloudy night, with patchy rain at times.
Temperature: Between 10 and 16°C (50 and 61°F).
