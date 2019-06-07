South Live: Friday 7 June

BBC Copyright: BBC

Plans have been submitted to build a supermarket on the site of Dorset's last cattle market.

Shaftesbury Cattle Market had been the centre of a legal challenge by campaigners before it closed for the final time in January.

German chain Lidl, which bought the site from North Dorset District Council for £1.9m, has submitted plans for a store, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It says it will create up to 40 full-time and part-time jobs.