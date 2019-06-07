South of England
South Live: Friday 7 June

  1. Updates from Friday 7 June

  1. ‘We're not seen as a nuisance anymore’

    Video content

    Video caption: Dorset parkour athlete says the public are more accepting

    Luke Stones, who is a professional parkour athlete, says people have become more accepting of the sport.

  4. Last cattle market plans submitted

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Shaftesbury Cattle Market
    Copyright: BBC

    Plans have been submitted to build a supermarket on the site of Dorset's last cattle market.

    Shaftesbury Cattle Market had been the centre of a legal challenge by campaigners before it closed for the final time in January.

    German chain Lidl, which bought the site from North Dorset District Council for £1.9m, has submitted plans for a store, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

    It says it will create up to 40 full-time and part-time jobs.

  5. Weather: A wet day

    A very wet start with persistent rain across the area.

    Through the afternoon, some sunny spells will develop, but also a good scattering of heavy showers, some of which will turn thundery.

    Heavy and locally thundery showers at first this evening.

    Thereafter, the heaviest showers will clear to the northeast, leaving an increasingly windy and cloudy night, with patchy rain at times.

    Temperature: Between 10 and 16°C (50 and 61°F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Thundery showers expected later, says Alex Osborne
