South Live: Monday 10 June

Monday 10 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Monday 10 June
Fire damages Ascot-winning trainer's yard
The fire at Jamie Osborne's yard reduces a house to rubble but no humans or horses are injured.Read more
Hants in control after skittling Notts
Kyle Abbott takes 6-37 as Hampshire skittle Nottinghamshire for 162 on a dominant opening day at Welbeck.Read more
Weather: Rain moving in later
A dry and cloudy start before rain moves in from the south east spreading to most parts.
That rain could be heavy and prolonged in places. Highs of 15C.
Actors targeted in homophobic attack
The pair were appearing in Rotterdam, which tells the story of a young gay woman.Read more
Good Morning
Good morning and welcome to the South Live page where we will be providing you with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.
We will be bringing you stories from around Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire.
