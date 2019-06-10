South Live: Monday 10 June

Good morning and welcome to the South Live page where we will be providing you with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.

We will be bringing you stories from around Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire.

You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire , Dorset , Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or on Twitter@BBC_Hampshire , @BBCDorset , @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford .