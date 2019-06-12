South Live: Wednesday 12 June
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 12 June
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather: Unsettled weather continues
M40 crash: Two-hour delays following car and lorry collision
There are two-hour delays on the M40 southbound between junctions 10 and 9 following a collision.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman told us: "We received multiple calls around 06:20 this morning all reporting a collision between a car and a lorry on the M40 southbound near junction 9 for Bicester.
"We currently have two ambulances at the scene and there are two patients from the car, neither of whom are seriously injured - one has already left for the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and the second patient is still currently being assessed."
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.
Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 12 June.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.