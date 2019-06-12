South Live: Wednesday 12 June

There are two-hour delays on the M40 southbound between junctions 10 and 9 following a collision.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman told us: "We received multiple calls around 06:20 this morning all reporting a collision between a car and a lorry on the M40 southbound near junction 9 for Bicester.

"We currently have two ambulances at the scene and there are two patients from the car, neither of whom are seriously injured - one has already left for the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and the second patient is still currently being assessed."

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.