South Live: Thursday 13 June
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 13 June
Oxford travel: Faulty traffic lights following collision
The rise of 'fake' music festivals
Anna Bailey
BBC Radio 4 reporter
Ticket sales for tribute act events such as Glastonbudget and The Big Fake Festival are on the rise.Read more
Clearing 'ghost gear' to save sea life
Divers are working to clear discarded nets, line and rope which are trapping sea creatures off Dorset.
'It's not objectifying in a harmful way'
Boxing ring girl Elisha-Jade is defending her profession at a time some sports have dropped promotional models.
Police 'sorry' over football sex abuse case
Jim Reed
Reporter, Victoria Derbyshire programme
Six victims of coach Bob Higgins could not have their cases tried because of double jeopardy laws.Read more
Weather: 'Cool, with outbreaks of rain'
