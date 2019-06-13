South of England

South Live: Thursday 13 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 13 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Clearing 'ghost gear' to save sea life

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Ghost fishing gear' clear-up off Dorset

    Divers are working to clear discarded nets, line and rope which are trapping sea creatures off Dorset.

  4. 'It's not objectifying in a harmful way'

    Video content

    Video caption: Ring girl Elisha-Jade says she's 'not being objectified'

    Boxing ring girl Elisha-Jade is defending her profession at a time some sports have dropped promotional models.

  6. Weather: 'Cool, with outbreaks of rain'

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for the south on 13 June 2019

  7. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Thursday 13 June.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.

Back to top