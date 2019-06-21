South Live: Friday 21 June
Salford City face Leeds in Carabao Cup
League Two newcomers Salford City will face Championship club Leeds United in the Carabao Cup first round.Read more
The dawn of the longest day
Today marks the summer solstice - the longest day of the year. If you missed it, here's how sunrise looked this morning...
Today's weather: Fine and dry with sunny spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Fire breaks out at car workshop near Ringwood
Around 25 firefighters spent the night dealing with a blaze near Ringwood.
Crews from Romsey, Southampton and Romsey were called when the fire broke out shortly before 01:00. Three unidentified cylinders had to be cooled down at the car workshop in Crow Lane.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is under control and no one was hurt.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J4 for A331 to J3 for A322 Bagshot.
M3 Surrey - One lane blocked on M3 northbound from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
