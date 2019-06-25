Live
South Live: Tuesday 25 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 25 June
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Rail disruption between Brockenhurst and Bournemouth
All lines are blocked between Brockenhurst & Bournemouth due to emergency services dealing with an incident.
Trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, South Western Railway says.
Disruption is expected until 12:00.
Murder probe victim named as Lucy Rushton
The 30-year-old died from multiple injuries at a house in Hampshire, tests have revealed.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Tuesday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.