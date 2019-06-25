South of England
South Live: Tuesday 25 June

  1. Updates from Tuesday 25 June

  1. Rail disruption between Brockenhurst and Bournemouth

    All lines are blocked between Brockenhurst & Bournemouth due to emergency services dealing with an incident.

    Trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, South Western Railway says.

    Disruption is expected until 12:00.

