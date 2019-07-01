Live
South Live: Monday 1 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 1 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Biker dies after collision with people carrier
A 39-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a people carrier on a road in Oxfordshire.
The man, from Telford, was riding his Honda CBR series bike on the A361 near Chipping Norton on Saturday when it collided with a black Chrysler Voyager shortly before midday.
He died of his injuries at the scene. No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses.
Weather: Sunny start with cloud later
BBC Weather
A sunny start this morning. There will be more sunshine today, although some cloud is expected to develop.
It should remain dry throughout the day and it will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine.
Highs of 22C.
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
You can get in touch with the team here.