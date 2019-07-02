South of England
Live

South Live: Tuesday 2 July

  2. University car park plans rejected

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Plans by the University of Southampton to build a new 130-space car park have been rejected.

    The council said it rejected the proposal on land south of an existing car park in Broadlands Road because it would have had an "unacceptable impact" on nearby residential properties.

    Residents who campaigned against the scheme said the decision was a "brilliant start" to reducing air pollution in the city.

    The university said it was considering the next steps it would take.

  3. Meet the vet who sings opera to cows

    Video content

    Video caption: Alfonso the vet sings opera to Hampshire's cows

    Alfonso, a singing Italian vet, performs opera to the animals he is treating and says it helps calm them.

  5. Weather forecast for the South

    Video content

    Video caption: A bright day lies ahead with highs of 21C

  6. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.

