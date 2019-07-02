Live
South Live: Tuesday 2 July
Somerset poised for lead over Hampshire
Jamie Overton's five wickets help leaders Somerset to the brink of a first-innings lead against Hampshire at Taunton.Read more
University car park plans rejected
Plans by the University of Southampton to build a new 130-space car park have been rejected.
The council said it rejected the proposal on land south of an existing car park in Broadlands Road because it would have had an "unacceptable impact" on nearby residential properties.
Residents who campaigned against the scheme said the decision was a "brilliant start" to reducing air pollution in the city.
The university said it was considering the next steps it would take.
Meet the vet who sings opera to cows
Alfonso, a singing Italian vet, performs opera to the animals he is treating and says it helps calm them.
'Cricket saved me after my family was murdered'
Morteza Ali, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban killed his family, found sanctuary at a village club.Read more
