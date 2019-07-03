Live
South Live: Wednesday 3 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Oxford homeowners 'among least likely to move'
Oxford is among the places where people are particularly likely to stay put for lengthy periods, moving house just over every 31 years on average, a new survey has found.
Data from Zoopla shows at the other end of the spectrum, homeowners in Dartford and south Derbyshire move every 15 years on average, while Salford homeowners move just over every 15 years typically.
With high moving costs such as stamp duty, London has some of the least frequent movers.
Severe accident: A308(M) Berkshire westbound
A308(M) Berkshire westbound severe accident, between A308 Windsor Road and M4 J8 J9.
A308(M) Berkshire - One lane closed and queues on A308(M) westbound between A308 Windsor Road and M4 J8, Maidenhead, because of an accident.
Hunt for missing woman from Southampton
New nurdle cleaner for Swanage Beach
A new beach cleaning device has been launched on the Dorset coast.
It's been named in honour of a Purbeck woman who has removed over half a million nurdles from Swanage Beach.
The Mary Dwen Trommel was unveiled as part of a surprise tribute to the local resident, who has spent thousands of hours over more than a decade sifting the plastic pellets from the sand - using nothing more than a tea strainer.
Southern rail services disrupted as person hit by train
There is disruption to rail services after a person was hit by a train at Southbourne, West Sussex.
Services were suspended on Southern between Chichester and Havant due to emergency services dealing with the incident.
South of England weather: Dry with more sun later
BBC Weather
It will be rather breezy or even windy along the coast.
It will be dry with some areas of cloud this morning. However, more in the way of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
Highs of 22C.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 eastbound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a break down.
