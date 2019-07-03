South Live: Wednesday 3 July

Oxford is among the places where people are particularly likely to stay put for lengthy periods, moving house just over every 31 years on average, a new survey has found.

Data from Zoopla shows at the other end of the spectrum, homeowners in Dartford and south Derbyshire move every 15 years on average, while Salford homeowners move just over every 15 years typically.

With high moving costs such as stamp duty, London has some of the least frequent movers.