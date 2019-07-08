Live
South Live: Monday 8 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Baby Archie christened at Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by close family and friends for the private ceremony.Read more
Man seriously injured in street stabbing
The victim was stabbed several times in the back in a street in Slough.Read more
‘I used to scream: For God’s sake, just eat!’
One family on their struggle to find support after their daughter was diagnosed with anorexia.Read more
Hampshire travel: Delays at Bishopstoke and Eastleigh
BBC News Travel
Petersfield Infant School closed due to flood
Flooding has closed a school in Hampshire.
Petersfield Infant School on St Peters Road will be "fully closed" on Monday, the county council said.
Please check the authority's website for more information.
'I nearly died on the train tracks'
Tegan was electrocuted when she stepped onto train tracks as she tried to cross to the opposite platform.
'I got wiped out, but I was determined to make it back'
How entrepreneur Andy Scott was able to rebuild his business and personal fortune.Read more
Health spa probed after Legionella outbreak
Nine people are taken to hospital after an outbreak of Legionella infection in the Bournemouth area.Read more
Man dies after swimming with inflatable
He was pronounced dead after being taken by air ambulance from Canford Cliffs beach, Dorset.Read more
M27 delays: All lanes reopened at Eastleigh
BBC News Travel
M27 delays: One lane reopened at Portsmouth
BBC News Travel
Hampshire travel latest: M3 and A334 delays
BBC News Travel
BBC Weather forecast for the south of England
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells but there is the risk of a shower.
Highs of 22C (72F).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J12 for M275.
M27 Hampshire - Temporary closure and stationary on M27 westbound at J12 M275, because of an overturned vehicle.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.