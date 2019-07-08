South of England
Live

South Live: Monday 8 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  5. Petersfield Infant School closed due to flood

    Flooding has closed a school in Hampshire.

    Petersfield Infant School on St Peters Road will be "fully closed" on Monday, the county council said.

    Please check the authority's website for more information.

    Petersfield Infant School
    Copyright: Google

  6. 'I nearly died on the train tracks'

    Video content

    Video caption: Teen warns of train track dangers

    Tegan was electrocuted when she stepped onto train tracks as she tried to cross to the opposite platform.

  13. BBC Weather forecast for the south of England

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells but there is the risk of a shower.

    Highs of 22C (72F).

    Video content

    Video caption: BBC Weather for the south of England on Monday 8 July 2019

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J12 for M275.

    M27 Hampshire - Temporary closure and stationary on M27 westbound at J12 M275, because of an overturned vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top