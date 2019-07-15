South of England

South Live: Monday 15 July

  2. Chance to name the new garden village

    A competition is underway to name the new garden village in Oxfordshire.

    The development of 2,200 new homes and a science / business park is to be built north of the A40 near Eynsham.

    It is currently using the working title Oxfordshire Cotswolds Garden Village.

    Anyone wanting to suggest a name should email naming.competition@westoxon.gov.uk by midnight on 31 August.

    The final name will be decided by West Oxfordshire District Council’s Cabinet.

    A40 near Eynsham
  3. Watch: Today's weather for the south

    It will be fine and dry today, with light winds and long sunny periods.

    Some patchy cloud will bubble up, in what will be a warm afternoon.

    Maximum Temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).

