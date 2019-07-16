South of England

South Live: Tuesday 16 July

  2. 'Serious' fire engulfs petrol station store

    Firefighters extinguished a "serious" blaze at a petrol station in Stadhampton, Oxfordshire.

    Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started at about 17:30 BST and six crews were deployed to the scene.

    Petrol fire
    Copyright: BBC

    Thame Road was closed by emergency services as firefighters prevented the blaze at the Marks and Spencer store spreading to the petrol pumps.

    Petrol fire
    Copyright: BBC

