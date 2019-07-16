South Live: Tuesday 16 July
Boy in critical condition after street stabbing
Two boys are found with multiple stab injuries, one of whom is in a critical condition in hospital.Read more
'Serious' fire engulfs petrol station store
Firefighters extinguished a "serious" blaze at a petrol station in Stadhampton, Oxfordshire.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started at about 17:30 BST and six crews were deployed to the scene.
Thame Road was closed by emergency services as firefighters prevented the blaze at the Marks and Spencer store spreading to the petrol pumps.
Broken down tanker blocks lane
A broken down tanker is currently blocking a road between Berinsfield and Shillingford in Oxfordshire.
River Thames swans 'under threat'
The Queen's Swan Marker says cygnets are under threat from dogs and the American mink.Read more
