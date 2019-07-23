South of England

South Live: Tuesday 23 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. South of England weather: Hot and humid, but thunderstorms later

    Video content

    Video caption: South weather: Tuesday 23 July

    It's a hot and humid day, many of us will see temperatures climbing to the low 30s.

    We should see some long spells of sunshine but it is a murky start with low cloud, mist and fog patches.

    Overnight we will see some thundery downpours pushing from the south, and there's the risk of some frequent lightning.

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to South Live. We'll be providing you with the latest news, sport and weather from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00 BST.

Back to top