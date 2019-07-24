South Live: Wednesday 24 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Attempted murder charge over attack on woman, 63
A woman has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a 63-year-old woman in Hampshire.
It follows an incident at a house in Oak Road, Bishop's Waltham, on Monday morning.
A 51-year-old woman from the town is due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates later.
Weather: Early mist, then dry and sunny
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
Good morning
Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 24 July.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region until 18:00.