South of England

South Live: Wednesday 24 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Attempted murder charge over attack on woman, 63

    Oak Road in Bishop's Waltham
    Copyright: Google

    A woman has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a 63-year-old woman in Hampshire.

    It follows an incident at a house in Oak Road, Bishop's Waltham, on Monday morning.

    A 51-year-old woman from the town is due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates later.

  2. Weather: Early mist, then dry and sunny

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    Video content

    Video caption: Overnight storms have cleared away to leave a warm and bright day.

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 24 July.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region until 18:00.

Back to top