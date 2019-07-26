South Live: Friday 26 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Officers attacked over 'tombstoning' warning
Officers were in the Hotwalls area to enforce a Section 35 dispersal order due to the hot weather.Read more
Theresa May heads back to Maidenhead
As Theresa May leaves Downing Street, her constituents welcome back their long-serving MP.Read more
Weather forecast for Friday
Portland 'smugglers' cove project awarded £27K
A project about a Dorset cove that was once home to smugglers and pirates has been awarded £27,600 by Arts Council England.
Portland Museum aims to research and reveal the history, myths and legends of Church Ope Cove.
The cash will also allow the museum to redesign its website and fund an art exhibition about the cove, which is due to go on display next year.
"Church Ope Cove is a place often forgotten for its central role in some of the most dramatic and culturally relevant history in the country," said Vicky de Wit, museums adviser for Bournemouth, Dorset & Poole.
"The original landing of the first recorded Viking invasion, the peaceful and serene atmosphere of the bay belies its bloody and lawless past. At one time, the only landing point for shipping on the island, its many tales of smuggling and pirates suffuse the local folklore."
