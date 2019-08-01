South Live: Thursday 1 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Waitrose trials no-packaging pilot in more stores
The chain says it received a positive response after removing packaging from its Oxford store.Read more
Three rescued from 'unsuitable' vessel
Building site worker died of crush injuries
The body of Kulwant Singh Athwal was discovered on the site of a house undergoing building work.Read more
People advised to avoid Southampton road
Hampshire Constabulary says it is currently dealing with "an incident" on Bassett Green Road in Southampton between the junction of Bassett Green Close and the A35.
The force is advising people to avoid the area if possible. More details to follow.
Today's weather: Lighter winds and mainly dry
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
